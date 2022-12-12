Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.30 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Agenus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Agenus Price Performance

Shares of AGEN opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $737.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. Agenus has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus

About Agenus

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Agenus by 17.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 150,271 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Agenus by 4.4% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 238,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Agenus by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Agenus by 715.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 466,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 409,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Agenus by 36.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 70,800 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

