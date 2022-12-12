Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.30 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Agenus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.83.
Agenus Price Performance
Shares of AGEN opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $737.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. Agenus has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.62.
About Agenus
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
