AES (NYSE:AES) PT Raised to $30.00 at Evercore ISI

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Evercore ISI to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.49% from the stock’s previous close.

AES has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

AES Stock Performance

AES stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,407,423. AES has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.02, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AES will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in AES by 9.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in AES by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 64,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

