Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,152,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 502,392 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.75% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $929,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 142.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $68.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $110.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

