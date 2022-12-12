Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,152,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,392 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.75% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $929,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $68.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $156.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

