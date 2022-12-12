Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $193.13.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $145.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $143.72 and a 1-year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 77.12%.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth about $916,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.2% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 56,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

