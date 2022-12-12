Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,682 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Edward Jones downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $337.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.96.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $5.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $336.42. The stock had a trading volume of 14,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,148. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $675.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.10. The company has a market cap of $156.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

