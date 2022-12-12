Achain (ACT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $71,670.58

Achain (ACT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $71,670.58 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009485 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00025322 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000311 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005588 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004660 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

