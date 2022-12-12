Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Price Target Raised to €30.50

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €28.50 ($30.00) to €30.50 ($32.11) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Accor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Accor from €33.00 ($34.74) to €27.40 ($28.84) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut shares of Accor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

Accor Stock Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:ACCYY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 61,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,970. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15. Accor has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $7.87.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

