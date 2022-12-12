Acala Token Market Cap Reaches $70.71 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Acala Token has a market cap of $70.71 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000726 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Acala Token Coin Profile

ACA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 571,172,222 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 571,172,222 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.12368841 USD and is down -3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,480,860.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

