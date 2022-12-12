ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Trading 7% Higher

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.57 and last traded at $15.50. 38,187 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,787,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.05.

Insider Activity

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.04 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.49% and a negative return on equity of 47.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $44,331.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,132.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $27,834.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,796.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $44,331.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,132.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,977 shares of company stock worth $93,130 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $311,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 285,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $388,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Further Reading

