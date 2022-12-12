ABCMETA (META) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $17,106.59

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $60.43 million and approximately $17,106.59 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00012235 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036259 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00044927 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005809 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00020900 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00238652 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00061739 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $17,393.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

