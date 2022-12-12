Aave (AAVE) Price Tops $58.73 on Exchanges

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Aave token can currently be bought for about $58.73 or 0.00347111 BTC on popular exchanges. Aave has a market capitalization of $827.72 million and approximately $33.85 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aave has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aave Profile

Aave launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/aave. Aave’s official website is aave.com. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aave Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses.Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

