7Pixels One Day Trading Volume Hits $30,906.27 (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. In the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for approximately $3.91 or 0.00023086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $63.35 million and approximately $30,906.27 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels was first traded on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.99005338 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $33,412.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

