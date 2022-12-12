46,000 Shares in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Purchased by JBF Capital Inc.

JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000. Lee Enterprises makes up approximately 0.2% of JBF Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEE. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Round Hill Asset Management boosted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises stock opened at $17.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $106.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.69 and a beta of 1.21. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

