43,915 Shares in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Purchased by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 43,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,812 shares in the company, valued at $987,919. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,919. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Armbrust acquired 20,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $114,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 232,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,590.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paramount Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Several analysts have recently commented on PGRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.

NYSE:PGRE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04. Paramount Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $11.53.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 1,550.78%.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Featured Articles

