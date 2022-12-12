3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $742,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $1,080,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.08. The stock had a trading volume of 26,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,760. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $181.78. The company has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

