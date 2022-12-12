2,000 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Bought by JBF Capital Inc.

JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 412.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Roblox by 9,280.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $31.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.78. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $121.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $89,696.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,839.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $89,696.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,839.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 590,999 shares of company stock worth $18,829,418 over the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Roblox from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.