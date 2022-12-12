111,171 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Acquired by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 111,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,698,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ENB opened at $39.13 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.75%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

