Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric (OTCMKTS:ZHUZY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric (OTCMKTS:ZHUZY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Stock Performance
ZHUZY stock opened at 22.30 on Thursday. Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric has a fifty-two week low of 21.41 and a fifty-two week high of 22.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 22.16.
About Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric (ZHUZY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.