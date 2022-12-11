Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric (OTCMKTS:ZHUZY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric (OTCMKTS:ZHUZY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Stock Performance

ZHUZY stock opened at 22.30 on Thursday. Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric has a fifty-two week low of 21.41 and a fifty-two week high of 22.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 22.16.

Get Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric alerts:

About Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric

(Get Rating)

Read More

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, and sale of railway transportation equipment products, and provision of relevant services primarily in Mainland China and internationally. The company's products include traction converter systems of rail transit vehicles, railway engineering machinery, and communication signal systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.