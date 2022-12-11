Zcash (ZEC) Price Hits $45.50 on Major Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $722.95 million and approximately $26.63 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $45.50 or 0.00265133 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zcash has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00086038 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00059830 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002902 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,889,619 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

