Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Yiren Digital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Yiren Digital Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of YRD stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. Yiren Digital has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $111.80 million, a P/E ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Yiren Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YRD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.