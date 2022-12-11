Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Yiren Digital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.
Yiren Digital Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of YRD stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. Yiren Digital has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $111.80 million, a P/E ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30.
Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.
