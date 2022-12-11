Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Raised to $109.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Wynn Resorts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $84.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.97. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.78.

Insider Activity

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.42 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at $559,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,939 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 293.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,272 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.