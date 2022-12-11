WINkLink Price Hits $0.0001 (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 11th. One WINkLink token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. WINkLink has a total market cap of $84.94 million and $21.31 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00008882 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $25,151,751.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

