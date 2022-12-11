WhiteBIT Token Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (WBT)

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One WhiteBIT Token token can now be purchased for approximately $4.72 or 0.00027577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteBIT Token has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. WhiteBIT Token has a market capitalization of $291.98 million and $7.59 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WhiteBIT Token

WhiteBIT Token’s genesis date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com.

WhiteBIT Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

