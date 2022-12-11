Welch Capital Partners LLC NY Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,285 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 36.2% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $117,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,512,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,479,000 after purchasing an additional 135,895 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 337,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,958,000 after acquiring an additional 48,509 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,716 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $9,805,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VOO opened at $361.52 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

