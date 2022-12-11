Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.75.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 0.5 %

Waste Management stock opened at $166.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.14.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Waste Management by 9.2% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $296,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Waste Management by 66.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 61.4% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $226,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.