Wanchain (WAN) Market Cap Reaches $33.03 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $33.03 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00078267 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00057197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001316 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025526 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005221 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.