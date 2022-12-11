VVS Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $104.48 Million (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. In the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One VVS Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. VVS Finance has a total market capitalization of $104.48 million and approximately $421,313.70 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 68,774,790,465,618 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,463,402,607,175 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

