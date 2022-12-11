Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Up 0.5% This Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $87.18 million and $5.04 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $3.21 or 0.00018745 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00012320 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00046851 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005811 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021011 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00239577 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003691 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.17114434 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $3,865,262.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

