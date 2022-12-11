Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $22.00-$23.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veritiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Veritiv Price Performance

NYSE VRTV opened at $138.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.15. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Veritiv Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritiv

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Veritiv’s payout ratio is 11.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTV. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Veritiv during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Veritiv by 243.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Veritiv by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Veritiv during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

Featured Stories

