Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $22.00-$23.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veritiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Veritiv Price Performance
NYSE VRTV opened at $138.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.15. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.98.
Veritiv Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritiv
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTV. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Veritiv during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Veritiv by 243.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Veritiv by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Veritiv during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Veritiv Company Profile
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).
Featured Stories
