Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 3.1% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.45% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $421,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $141.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.10. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

