United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 1.8% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $177.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $153.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.87.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

