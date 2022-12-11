Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,087 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 1.1% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,658 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $473,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,012 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 775,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $106,045,000 after buying an additional 53,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,089 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $179.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.84. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $229.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.41.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

