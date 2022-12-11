TT International Asset Management LTD Raises Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,328 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,170.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $87.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.07. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.80.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 54,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $7,487,848.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,231 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,136.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.90 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 54,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $7,487,848.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,231 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,136.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,527 shares of company stock worth $14,016,728 over the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

