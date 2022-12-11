TT International Asset Management LTD Has $194,000 Holdings in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Oatly Group by 56.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,811,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,828,000 after acquiring an additional 13,645,597 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 1,099.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after buying an additional 3,134,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,263,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,870,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,233,000 after buying an additional 1,470,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,196,000. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 6.80.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

About Oatly Group

NASDAQ OTLY opened at 1.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 3.04. Oatly Group AB has a fifty-two week low of 1.39 and a fifty-two week high of 8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.