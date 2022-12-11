Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 30.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Trex by 6.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 1.0% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 1.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TREX. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Trex from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.17.

Trex Price Performance

NYSE:TREX opened at $44.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.93. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $140.77.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $188.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.74 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 36.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.