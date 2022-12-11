TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Stock Position Raised by Saltoro Capital LP

Saltoro Capital LP boosted its stake in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares during the quarter. TravelCenters of America comprises approximately 0.7% of Saltoro Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Saltoro Capital LP owned approximately 1.03% of TravelCenters of America worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TA. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 8.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 70.0% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TA opened at $45.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $676.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.38. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 17.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

TravelCenters of America Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

