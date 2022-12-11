Touchstone Exploration’s (TXP) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Touchstone Exploration Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Touchstone Exploration stock opened at GBX 56 ($0.68) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £119.34 million and a P/E ratio of 2,800.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 73.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. Touchstone Exploration has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51.60 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 115 ($1.40).

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

