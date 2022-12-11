TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd Sells 601 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd reduced its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group makes up approximately 1.2% of TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd owned about 0.06% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 45.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDU has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.78. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $35.29.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $744.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

