TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd Buys 411,100 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd increased its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,540,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411,100 shares during the quarter. GrafTech International comprises approximately 11.6% of TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $17,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 481,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 115,200 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,310,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,754,000 after buying an additional 963,498 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 208,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 109,562 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, S&T Bank PA grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 752,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 147,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EAF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $5.07 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.21%.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

