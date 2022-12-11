Torah Network (VP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $58.22 Million

Torah Network (VP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Torah Network token can currently be purchased for about $8.77 or 0.00051182 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Torah Network has traded down 5% against the dollar. Torah Network has a total market capitalization of $58.22 million and approximately $159,998.41 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Torah Network

Torah Network’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. The official message board for Torah Network is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8. The official website for Torah Network is torah.ink/index.html. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network.

Torah Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 10.19067326 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $123,834.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

