Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Toll Brothers in a report released on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.26. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $7.20 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ FY2023 earnings at $8.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.32 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TOL. Barclays raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.91.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.38. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $67,705.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,967,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,065 shares of company stock worth $296,086. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,019,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,838,000 after buying an additional 78,109 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $739,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 11,994.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,430,000 after buying an additional 1,049,131 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

