Thunder Brawl (THB) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $59.90 Million

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $59.90 million and $474,355.08 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.3321452 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $341,253.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

