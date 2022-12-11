Theta Fuel Market Capitalization Achieves $232.28 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 11th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $232.28 million and $4.02 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0438 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00077391 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00056324 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000372 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001310 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009697 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00025023 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005202 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000142 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Theta Fuel Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.