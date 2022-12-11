The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Increased by NCM Capital Management LLC

NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,710 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.07.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE DIS opened at $93.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

