The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,605 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Walt Disney by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,857 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 21.4% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 27.8% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 51,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $93.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

