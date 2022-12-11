The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Raised by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854,746 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,377 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $234,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.75.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.1 %

Home Depot stock opened at $320.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $417.84. The stock has a market cap of $328.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.