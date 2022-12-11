The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Cut by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.6% of Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,591,269,000 after purchasing an additional 286,186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,186,320,000 after purchasing an additional 403,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,732,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,117,297,000 after purchasing an additional 225,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,373,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $925,167,000 after purchasing an additional 152,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.75.

NYSE:HD opened at $320.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $300.20 and a 200-day moving average of $295.29. The company has a market capitalization of $328.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $417.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

