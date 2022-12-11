The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) vs. Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) Head to Head Survey

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) and Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.7% of The Hackett Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Freight Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of The Hackett Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Hackett Group and Freight Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hackett Group $278.81 million 2.38 $41.54 million $1.47 14.22 Freight Technologies N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A

Profitability

The Hackett Group has higher revenue and earnings than Freight Technologies.

This table compares The Hackett Group and Freight Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hackett Group 16.20% 24.57% 17.60% Freight Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for The Hackett Group and Freight Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hackett Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Freight Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Hackett Group currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.40%. Freight Technologies has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 675.86%. Given Freight Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Freight Technologies is more favorable than The Hackett Group.

Volatility and Risk

The Hackett Group has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freight Technologies has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Hackett Group beats Freight Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Hackett Group

(Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc. operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs. The company's benchmarking services conduct studies for selling, general and administrative, finance, human resources, information technology, procurement, enterprise performance management, and shared services; and business transformation practices to help clients develop coordinated strategy for achieving performance enhancements across the enterprise. It also provides Oracle EEA solutions for core financial close and consolidation, integrated business planning, and reporting/advanced analytics areas. In addition, the company offers SAP solutions, including planning, architecture, and vendor evaluation and selection through implementation, customization, testing, and integration; post-implementation support, change management, exception management, process transparency, system documentation, and end-user training; off-shore application development, and application maintenance and support services; and OneStream practice that helps clients choose and deploy OneStream XF Platform and Market Place solutions. The company was formerly known as Answerthink, Inc. and changed its name to The Hackett Group, Inc. in 2008. The Hackett Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Freight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Freight Technologies, Inc. operates as a transportation logistics technology platform company. The company through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc., provides business to business cross-border shipping logistics. Its Fr8App uses proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and improve matching and operation efficiency via technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation and fleet management, and capacity solutions. The company offers a computerized platform that holds an online portal and a mobile App solution to provide third-party logistics services to companies actively involved in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer service based on the platform. Freight Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.