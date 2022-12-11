The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Price Target to $10.00

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GOSS. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lowered Gossamer Bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gossamer Bio from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Gossamer Bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.67.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

Shares of GOSS opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $205.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $57,416.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,279.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $58,853.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,264.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $57,416.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,279.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 39.7% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.